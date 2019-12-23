Tuesday's weather | 'Twas the day before Christmas and much of the country was cloudy and warm

'Twas the day before Christmas and all through the country, the weather was fine and warm for all and a sundry.



You can expect a fine, warm day across much of the republic tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service. Merry Christmas.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western interior of the Northern Cape, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape and north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in some places over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Strong north-westerly interior winds (50 to 62km/h) are expected over the Karoo Hoogland and Hantam local municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as the Central Karoo district - in the Western Cape - and north-western interior of the Eastern Cape up to Wednesday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

You can expect Mpumalanga to be hot to very hot on the Lowveld, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

Limpopo is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot on the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

It will be fine and warm in the North West, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm but hot in the extreme west. It will become partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west.

It will be cloudy over the west of the Northern Cape in the morning with fog along the coast where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with thunderstorms in the afternoon in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with afternoon light showers and rain over the extreme south-western parts but sunny over the Central and Little Karoo, where it will be hot to very hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-easterly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast in the morning and in the evening, otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior. It will be cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, but light to moderate west of Cape St Francis, spreading east by late afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly but strong southerly in East London in the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will be warm in the south-east, otherwise fine and hot but very hot in places in the north-east. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the south in the morning, spreading northwards. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

