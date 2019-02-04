Tuesday's weather: Warm conditions for most of SA, very hot in central interior

Warm to hot weather conditions are expected in most of SA on Tuesday, but very hot conditions are expected over the central interior.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and western parts of the Northern Cape, the SA Weather Service has warned.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with isolated showers and thundershowers.



Mpumalanga will be cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.



It will be cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in Limpopo.



The North West will be fine and hot. It will become partly cloudy and warm from the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers.



The Free State is expected to be fine and warm to hot, but cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

It will be cloudy with fog along the coast of the Northern Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming fresh to strong by the afternoon.



The Western Cape will be partly cloudy over the central parts at first. Otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the west coast district and in places over the Central Karoo. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong north of Table Bay by the afternoon.



The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the afternoon. The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with morning and evening fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.



KwaZulu-Natal will cloudy, but partly cloudy in the west and warm but cool in the south west, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers



The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High



17/28

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

16°C /26°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /22°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /23°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers

19°C /31°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine



15°C /32°C

Kimberley:

Fine



19°C /34°C

Upington:

Fine

23°C /28°C

Cape Town:

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong by the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C /27°C

George:

Fine

Wind: Light to moderate easterly to south-easterly

17°C /26°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy, becoming fine from late morning

Wind: Light north westerly, becoming moderate south easterly from late morning

17°C /24°C

East London:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon

17°C /26°C

Durban:

Cloud

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon

20°C /27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with morning fog, becoming partly cloudy at times

16°C /26°C

