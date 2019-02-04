 

Tuesday's weather: Warm conditions for most of SA, very hot in central interior

2019-02-04 19:25
Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)

Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Warm to hot weather conditions are expected in most of SA on Tuesday, but very hot conditions are expected over the central interior.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and western parts of the Northern Cape, the SA Weather Service has warned.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and hot. It will become partly cloudy and warm from the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers.

The Free State is expected to be fine and warm to hot, but cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

It will be cloudy with fog along the coast of the Northern Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming fresh to strong by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy over the central parts at first. Otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the west coast district and in places over the Central Karoo. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong north of Table Bay by the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the afternoon. The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with morning and evening fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal will cloudy, but partly cloudy in the west and warm but cool in the south west, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

17/28

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

16°C /26°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /22°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /23°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers

19°C /31°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

15°C /32°C

Kimberley:

Fine

19°C /34°C

Upington:

Fine

23°C /28°C

Cape Town:

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong by the afternoon  

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C /27°C

George:

Fine

Wind: Light to moderate easterly to south-easterly

17°C /26°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy, becoming fine from late morning

Wind: Light north westerly, becoming moderate south easterly from late morning

17°C /24°C

East London:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon

17°C /26°C

Durban:

Cloud

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon

20°C /27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with morning fog, becoming partly cloudy at times

16°C /26°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Disappointment at 2-year-old Braydon Graaff's killers sentences

2019-02-04 19:18

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Hijackers strike at Mitchells Plain petrol station
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 2 February Lottery draw 2019-02-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 