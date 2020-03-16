Tuesday's weather | Warm day across SA, thundershowers for Free State, Northern Cape

While there are thundershowers expected in the Free State and Northern Cape, the rest of the country can expect warm conditions on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Free State.

In the Northern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong.



For the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy and hot over the eastern parts, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly, reaching near gale over the south-west in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the northern interior where it will be hot.



The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh westerly by late afternoon.



In the eastern part of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast and the adjacent interior.



The wind along the coast will be strong to gale north-east, becoming moderate to fresh south of Coffee Bay by late evening.



There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool, but warm in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.



The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise easterly to north-easterly.



The expected UVB sunburn index is high.





- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

