Tuesday's weather | Warm day expected across SA

It will be a fine and warm Tuesday across the country, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

It will partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy, cool and warm.

In Limpopo, expect morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm conditions are forecast.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east.

Conditions in the Free State will be fine with morning fog patches in the extreme east becoming warm to hot.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the Northern Cape, but extremely hot in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool along the south-west coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly becoming strong in the afternoon, otherwise fresh westerly to south-westerly east of Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

For the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm in the south but fine and hot over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with mist patches along the escarpment in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy at first with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Richard's Bay, where it will become easterly in the afternoon, otherwise northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days