Tuesday's weather: Warm to hot day for most of SA

Temperatures are expected to be warm in the east, with hot to very hot conditions over the west of the country on Tuesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the north-eastern parts of the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Morning fog is expected on the Highveld of Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Morning fog patches are expected over the Highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the escarpment.

Limpopo is expected to have morning fog patches over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The North West is expected to be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm but hot in the west.

The Free State will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm but hot in the west.

It is expected to be cool along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cloudy with fog at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot but very hot in places over the interior.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with fog along the west and south-coast at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior. It will be partly cloudy along the south-coast.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy in places in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot. It will, however, be warm along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy along the coast in the evening.

It will be fine in places in the west of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine becoming partly cloudy

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

14°C /28°C

Johannesburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy

13°C /27°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with morning fog patches becoming partly cloudy

14°C /25°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy with early morning fog patches becoming partly cloudy

15°C /30°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

18°C /30°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

14°C /31°C

Kimberley:

Fine

17°C /34°C

Upington:

Fine

22°C /39°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

21°C /33°C

George:

Morning fog becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate easterly

18°C /27°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy at first, otherwise fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly

19°C /26°C

East London:

Fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh north easterly

19°C /27°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Gentle to moderate easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

20°C /28°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Partly cloudy

13°C /28°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days