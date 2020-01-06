Tuesday's weather: Warning of severe thunderstorms for Eastern Cape, but a warm day for rest of SA

It will be a warm day across the country on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service.



Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog over the escarpment, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and warm day.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy in the central parts, spreading to the west with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

For the Free State, a partly cloudy and warm day is expected, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme east.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the Northern Cape, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern interior from the morning, including the central interior from the afternoon.

It will be hot in places over the Boland.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast, but strong at times, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north and west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy but cloudy in the south and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over southern KZN.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

