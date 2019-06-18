 

Tuna Mina! Ramaphosa grabs fish and chips ahead of SONA

2019-06-18 21:24

Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa surprised Capetonians on Tuesday when he stopped in at a local takeaway spot for some humble fish and chips.

Taking a break from his busy schedule, Ramaphosa leaned against the counter at the Palace Fisheries in Salt River and said to delighted staff: "I am told you are the best fish and chips shop in town."

He beamed as he grabbed his lunch parcel, a quick stop in between meetings and preparations ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

Citizens mostly welcomed his visit on social media, commenting that it was good to see he was a people's president.

Heritage activist Patric Tariq Mellet shared on Facebook that Ramaphosa's visit touched him.

"[He] did not hold himself sturvey but spoke lekker to the the ladies behind the counter enquiring about their wellbeing and their wares and also went out to chat with the people gathering outside while he waited for his parcel. Two ouens came along and reciprocated respectful of his presence and gave him two fish," Mellet shared.

"This is how it should be.... a President in constant communion with his people. The days of politicians becoming an elite class of untouchable nobility must be put behind us. CR needs to get all of his ministers doing the same. Most [of] the ministers are strangers to ordinary folks and need to come down from [a] high."

2019-06-18 21:02

