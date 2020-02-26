 

TUT academic activities suspended amid student protests

2020-02-26 19:17

Alex Mitchley

Tshwane University of Technology Pretoria Campus (PHOTO: Twitter)

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) suspended academic activities at all its campuses on Wednesday due to ongoing student protests.

In a statement, TUT's vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Lourens van Staden, announced the university would be closed indefinitely as management engaged with student leaders to resolve the current impasse.

"The university would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and assure staff, students and external stakeholders that it will work tirelessly to resolve the current issues to ensure students can continue with the academic programme," Van Staden said.

NSFAS, housing and transport

TUT north campus SRC president Khaya Mlangeni told News24 students were protesting over issues like the NSFAS, housing, phasing out of certain programmes and problems with transport.

He said TUT would remain closed and protests would continue until management responded positively to their grievances.

Mlangeni added the SRC had been in talks with TUT management, but there was no progress in resolving problems the students currently faced.

The police confirmed there had been protest action at TUT's Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa campuses since Monday.

On Wednesday, there were sporadic incidents of protest, with students barricading roads near the entrances of the affected campuses, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

"The police had to use stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse protesting students," he added.

No arrests were made, and no damage to property has been reported since the protests started.

