TUT also says it will not be accepting walk-ins

Johannesburg - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has added its voice to the higher education institutions who have said they will not be accepting any walk-ins during the registrations or enrolments from students who had not applied to study in the 2018 academic year.

The institution said it has never allowed walk-ins.

According to the university, they have already filled all the spaces available for first year students for the 2018 academic year. It promised to update prospective students of any available spaces, via their website and social media platforms.

"In 2018, TUT will be able to accommodate 15 500 first-year students. The university has received in excess of 100 000 applications [from] prospective first time-entering students, spokesperson Willa de Ruyter in statement.

She encouraged students to make use of the internet to apply using the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET)'s central application system (CAPS), a system linked to universities that helps place prospective students at institutions which still have space to enroll new students.

"TUT acknowledges that the majority of its students come from rural and disadvantaged areas, therefore we don't want them to incur unnecessary costs in travelling to our campuses," said de Ruyter.

Their online application system will be accessible from Monday, January 8, she said.

TUT joins the many other universities that have said they will also not accept walk-ins following the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)'s call for students to flood universities in order to secure university acceptance following President Jacob Zuma's announcement of fee-free higher education.

On the eve of the ruling party's elective conference in December last year, Zuma announced a plan to introduce free education to poor, academically sound students.

The university says it plans to work with other stakeholders to ensure that the process runs smoothly.

The university has made provision for any situations that may arise on the day of registration.

"A contingency plan to provide safety to the university community and members of the public has been put in place to deal with the expected influx of students, despite all the calls for prospective students not to come to campus to apply for study in 2018," said de Ruyter.

She encouraged those with inquiries to direct them through the institution's call centre on 086 110 2421.

TUT said it looked forward to welcoming first year students who had already applied and been accepted for study in 2018.

