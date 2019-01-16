 

TUT shooting: Cops had expired firearm competency certificates - report

2019-01-16 10:52

Correspondent

Katlego Monareng, a Tshwane University student, was allegedly shot dead by police.

Katlego Monareng, a Tshwane University student, was allegedly shot dead by police. (Supplied)

The disciplinary hearing of the two officers linked to the shooting of a Tshwane University of Technology student has found that their firearm competency certificates had expired at the time of the incident, EWN reported on Wednesday.

Katlego Monareng was shot dead during the student representative council elections at the Soshanguve campus in August last year, News24 reported.

At the time, Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Moses Dlamini told News24 that police had been called to the scene after a presiding officer was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by students.

As police headed out, about 200 students had barricaded the entrance of the campus.

Dlamini said the students also stoned the police vehicles.

"The police reported that they fired at the ground with R5 rifles, and that when they left, no one was injured, but police vehicles were damaged. The police were later informed that a student had been shot and injured," Dlamini said.

Monareng died on his way to hospital.

READ: 2 cops arrested over TUT student's death during SRC election dispute

According to EWN, a disciplinary hearing found constables John Slender and Lucky Mosoma guilty of gross misconduct for discharging their rifles during the incident.

In October, Slender appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on October 23 last year along with Captain Joseph Rapoo. The two were charged with attempted murder and murder, respectively.

According to information reliably received by News24, it is alleged that the constable was the shooter and that the captain was the commanding officer who allegedly gave the order to open fire.

Slender and Rapoo said they intended to plead not guilty to the charges and wanted to stand trial in order to clear their names.

They are currently out on bail and their case has been postponed to January 25.

According to EWN,  the disciplinary hearing findings state that Slender and Mosoma were not certified as competent to carry and use state firearms and that their certificates expired about six months before the shooting.

It was reportedly recommended that Slender and Mosoma be fired for gross misconduct. 

