Academic activities at the Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) Soshanguve north and south campuses will resume on Monday.

Students had not been attending classes for six weeks following the death of student Katlego Monareng, allegedly at the hands of police, EWN reported on Saturday.

Monareng died during violent protests in August. SABC reported that police had fired live rounds at students during the protests.

On August 19, students attended a memorial service for Monareng at the university’s Gencor Hall, Sunday World reported.

Monareng, 26, a final-year law student, was buried in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on September 1, according to SABC News.

In an interview with eNCA, the university’s deputy vice-chancellor for teaching, learning and technology, Professor Stanley Mukhola, said the university was upping security measures and was ready to deal with "criminal elements" who were causing problems on campus.

"The Campus Management Committee and staff at the Soshanguve campuses have been hard at work to clean the campuses up and prepare for your return," Mukhola said in a statement.

"Students may occupy residences from October 7 in order to prepare for the resumption of normal activities."

Mukhola said that safety was TUT’s first priority and that a security contingency plan would be implemented.

"Year-end examinations for students at all TUT campuses, except the Soshanguve north and south campuses, will commence on November 12," Mukhola said.

"More information on year-end exams for Soshanguve students will be communicated with them upon their return."

According to City Press, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of Monareng.