Desmond Tutu arrives in a wheelchair to celebrate his 85th birthday by jointly giving mass at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. (Rodger Bosch, AFP)

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a hospital in Cape Town for a series of tests, his office said on Thursday.

"The Archbishop was in good spirits after settling into his ward. He hopes to be back home in a few days," the statement read.

Tutu is turning 87 in 10 days.

He has been open about his determination to overcome prostate cancer.

He is also passionate about supporting treatment initiatives for tuberculosis after he had the illness as a child.

