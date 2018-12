A special dinner to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's (TRC) final report, to be held on Sunday, will honour former TRC chairperson archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Tutu along with other members of the TRC are expected to join the dinner which will take place at a Stellenbosch hotel.

The dinner is the final item on the programme of an international conference, titled; Recognition, Reparation, Reconciliation – The Light and Shadow of Historical Trauma, hosted by Stellenbosch University.

According to the conference's Roger Friedman, the conference has been examining the trans-generational impacts of past trauma (slavery, colonialism, apartheid, genocide) on the lives of descendants, both victims and perpetrators.

Earlier this week, the former vice-chairperson of the TRC, Dr Alex Boraine died at the age of 87.

"He had a fall a week ago and stopped eating. He just became weaker and weaker," Boraine's son, Jeremy Boraine, told News24



According to Jeremy, his father was in remission from cancer, but had been in decline of late.

Jeremy said his father passed away somewhere between midnight and 02:00 on Wednesday, at his home in a retirement village in Constantia, Cape Town.

"We remember him first as a loving and wise husband, father and grandfather. We salute his lifelong dedication to non-racialism, human rights, democracy and social justice in South Africa and around the world. Most of all he inspired us with his passion for life and his big heart," Boraine's family said in a statement.

Prominent academics said Boraine would be remembered for advancing democracy in South Africa.