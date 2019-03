Twelve people were burnt to death in a horror smash between Bethlehem and Fouriesburg early on Saturday morning, Free State's department of police, roads and transport said.

"A BMW collided with two mini buses and 11 people in the minibus burned beyond recognition and the driver of the BMW also died," said spokesperson Hillary Mophethe on the department's Facebook page.

Six people were injured.

She said law enforcement agencies were at the scene and more information would be provided when a full report is released.

The department repeatedly calls for vigilance and extra caution on the roads in the province. The accident occurred on one of the main routes to Lesotho.