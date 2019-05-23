Twenty-eight pupils at a Pretoria school rushed to hospital after mysterious stomach cramps

The Eastern Cape needs more healthcare clinics.

Twenty-eight pupils from a Pretoria school were rushed to hospital after complaining of abdominal pains, the Gauteng Education Department has confirmed.

It is alleged that the pupils who attend Edward Phatudi Comprehensive School in Atteridgville, West of Pretoria, consumed food bought from the school vendor, said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The pupils were rushed to Kalafong Hospital and received medical assistance.

"We are happy to inform that all learners were discharged after receiving medical attention accordingly," said Mabona.

He said a "psycho-social" unit team would be dispatched to the school on Friday to provide counselling for parents and affected pupils.

Mabona said the department would also investigate if the vendor conformed to the guidelines for selling food at schools.

On Tuesday, 46 pupils from a Polokwane Primary School were taken to hospital after complaining about severe stomach cramps, News24 reported.