 

Twenty-eight pupils at a Pretoria school rushed to hospital after mysterious stomach cramps

2019-05-23 21:03

Sesona Ngqakamba

The Eastern Cape needs more healthcare clinics.

The Eastern Cape needs more healthcare clinics.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twenty-eight pupils from a Pretoria school were rushed to hospital after complaining of abdominal pains, the Gauteng Education Department has confirmed. 

It is alleged that the pupils who attend Edward Phatudi Comprehensive School in Atteridgville, West of Pretoria, consumed food bought from the school vendor, said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The pupils were rushed to Kalafong Hospital and received medical assistance.

"We are happy to inform that all learners were discharged after receiving medical attention accordingly," said Mabona.

He said a "psycho-social" unit team would be dispatched to the school on Friday to provide counselling for parents and affected pupils.

Mabona said the department would also investigate if the vendor conformed to the guidelines for selling food at schools.

On Tuesday, 46 pupils from a Polokwane Primary School were taken to hospital after complaining about severe stomach cramps, News24 reported.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  education  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mbeki, Maduna and the bribes probe: Late drama in Zuma case

31 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 