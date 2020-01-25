Twitter account impersonating NPA head Shamila Batohi suspended

A Twitter account impersonating the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Shamila Batohi has been suspended after it posted a tweet promising high-profile arrests, DFRLab reports as published on Medium.

The account injected uncertainty and turmoil into the country's online debate a month before the wrap-up of a commission investigating systemic government corruption.

Accounts designed to mimic real-life journalists, politicians and political offices, celebrities and the like are frequently used to target unsuspecting audiences with hyper-political content or outright scams. In South Africa, as elsewhere, social media actors proclaiming to be somebody they are not post highly inflammatory content as a means of rallying political support and provoking opposition supporters, often with the goal of dividing voters and influencing elections. These actors are ideologically or financially compelled to amplify overtly partisan content, particularly in the months leading up to national elections.

Examples of inflammatory tweets from the @ShamilaBatohi account before it was suspended. (Source: @awildknight/DFRLab via @ShamilaBatohi/archive).

NPA boss Batohi was appointed in 2018 and assumed office in February 2019. Her remit was to tackle widespread corruption within government and other organs of state. This after previous NPA heads were seen to have failed to address allegations of state capture, the widespread problem of private sector interests gaining sufficient power over government that they can influence it to their own advantage.

In particular, Batohi has been called on to prosecute those implicated in the ongoing Zondo commission into state capture, with the Congress of South African Trade Unions calling for 2020 to be the year those who benefit from state capture are locked up. Nearly a year into her tenure, no cases have made it to court and the NPA boss knows that South Africans are anxious to see results.

As pressure against the NPA boss mounted, the Twitter account @ShamilaBatohi appeared online, using the platform to promise swift action against the corrupt. Despite not being verified, the account lacked any obvious signs of inauthenticity: there was no clear evidence of automation; its handle did not contain any subtle spelling differences (for example replacing the "m" with "n" to create @ShanilaBatohi); and it tweeted out information made public by the NPA, conveying a sense of official government outreach.

Indeed, it was so convincing that a multitude of prominent South African journalists, the ombudsman of the Press Council of SA and local politicians followed @ShamilaBatohi.

But the NPA denied that the account was affiliated with the national head of the prosecuting authority, alleging that the account had already been reported to Twitter for impersonation multiple times.

