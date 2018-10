What To Read Next

South Africans on Twitter reacted angrily to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's remark on Wednesday that "we need to pay our tolls".

Mboweni was in Parliament on Wednesday for his maiden budget speech and got many hot under the collar for his comment.

"If we want a road transport infrastructure that works, we need to pay our tolls," Mboweni told the National Assembly during the mini budget speech.

The statement was not well-received by the South African Twitterati, particularly those in Gauteng, who took to the social media platform to voice their frustration.

For many, the response was clear: "No to e-tolls!"









Some warned against an ANC defeat in Gauteng at the next general election.

















Others preferred to use humour to quell their frustrations.