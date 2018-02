Twitter has a go at the City of Cape Town's water mascot

Cape Town – A week after Splash made his debut on Twitter as the water mascot for the Department of Water and Sanitation's #SaveWater campaign, the City of Cape Town re-introduced its own mascot, Manzi.

Twitter had much to say about Splash last week, after he was photographed at the campaign launch held at the Cullinan Hotel in Cape Town.

According to a previous report, Twitter was not kind about Splash's ensemble – a puffy, green bodysuit, briefs bearing the name of the campaign, green boots and thick black plumber's gloves.

The City of Cape Town added that Manzi has been around since 2007.

Following the recent image of Manzi uploaded by the City of Cape Town, it appears Twitter will not be going easy on Manzi either.

Some believe this may be the beginning of a water mascot war.

After numerous memes depicting Splash as a "creepy" character, and as Day Zero looms, a recent video titled SPLASH - The Water Crisis has been widely shared on social media and went viral in less than 24 hours.

WATCH:

