City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has once more found himself in trouble on Twitter after tweeting that the government's distribution of sanitary pads to Grade R learners got them to focus on sex, instead of education.

"This for me, this is not about laziness, but deliberate (sic) destroying the future of our youth. You get kids to focus on sex, instead of education," Mashaba tweeted.



Shortly before, he tweeted a screenshot of Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane distributing sanitary pads at a school. The caption read: Nomvula Mokonyane delivering sanitary pads to grade R student (sic) instead of shoes, or school bags.

Mashaba also asked if it was "fake news, saying the children deserved books".



Many were not impressed with his tweets and asked what sex had to do with the issue of sanitary pads.

News24 contacted Mashaba for comment but have not been able to reach him yet.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter