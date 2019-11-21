Twitter loads new ammo to fire at Malema after Burna Boy concert cancelled

Last week's Twitter fire against the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, has not yet been extinguished after vocal supporters continued to bash the party leader for supporting a Nigerian artist.
On Thursday, Malema's name was the top trending topic on the social media platform once again.
Malema, who took to Twitter last week and proclaimed his support for Nigerian artist Burna Boy, following major public outrage against his performance at the Africans Unite concert, had seemingly loyal EFF supporters questioning their commander-in-chief's stance on the matter.
This time, Twitter came out guns blazing, criticising Malema's character as a politician in particular, and labelling him a "sellout".
The original reasons behind Thursday's flare-up remain a mystery. However, the recent cancellation of the Africans Unite concert on Wednesday may have given Twitter fresh ammunition.
Recent tweets from apparent EFF supporters went as far as "cancelling" the EFF, saying the party "is just Malema's pet project".
But some still defended him.
Last week, Malema tweeted that "there's no mascot that can stop [Burna Boy] from performing, he's one of our own and we will protect him".
Following seeming backlash, he tweeted again: "I won't be intimidated or blackmailed by bed wetting boys, welcome home @burnaboy. South Africa is a home for all Africans, kill me for defending an African brother, bloody cowards."
Malema often uses his account to respond to current affairs, but also previously admitted in court papers against the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) that the social media platform did not reflect the real world.
"I also hasten to point out that Twitter is entirely divorced from reality: I know for a fact that the EFF won nearly every 'poll' conducted on Twitter in the run-up to the elections. It ultimately lost the elections and came third," News24 reported previously quoting Malema.
- Compiled by Lauren Klaasen