Twitter loads new ammo to fire at Malema after Burna Boy concert cancelled

Last week's Twitter fire against the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, has not yet been extinguished after vocal supporters continued to bash the party leader for supporting a Nigerian artist.

On Thursday, Malema's name was the top trending topic on the social media platform once again.

Malema, who took to Twitter last week and proclaimed his support for Nigerian artist Burna Boy, following major public outrage against his performance at the Africans Unite concert, had seemingly loyal EFF supporters questioning their commander-in-chief's stance on the matter.

This time, Twitter came out guns blazing, criticising Malema's character as a politician in particular, and labelling him a "sellout".

I will never forget that #juliusmalema chose foreigners over his people. The man is willing to sell us out for his selfish reasons. — Grandmaster Lwando ???? (@CptLwando) November 20, 2019

The original reasons behind Thursday's flare-up remain a mystery. However, the recent cancellation of the Africans Unite concert on Wednesday may have given Twitter fresh ammunition.

Recent tweets from apparent EFF supporters went as far as "cancelling" the EFF, saying the party "is just Malema's pet project".

But some still defended him.

The EFF is cancelled, that party is just Malemas pet project, he chose Burna boy over his own country now he's dead to us #JuliusMalema — Kgothatso (@Kay_Gee22) November 21, 2019

Last week, Malema tweeted that "there's no mascot that can stop [Burna Boy] from performing, he's one of our own and we will protect him".

Following seeming backlash, he tweeted again: "I won't be intimidated or blackmailed by bed wetting boys, welcome home @burnaboy. South Africa is a home for all Africans, kill me for defending an African brother, bloody cowards."

Malema often uses his account to respond to current affairs, but also previously admitted in court papers against the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) that the social media platform did not reflect the real world.

"I also hasten to point out that Twitter is entirely divorced from reality: I know for a fact that the EFF won nearly every 'poll' conducted on Twitter in the run-up to the elections. It ultimately lost the elections and came third," News24 reported previously quoting Malema.

#JuliusMalema hasn't congratulated Trevor Noah, instead hes happy for Burna. His jealousy for black South Africans is really pathetic pic.twitter.com/TLV2FKcIXG — Thato Rula (@lesilorula1) November 20, 2019

Dear South Africans

I would like to formally apologize for voting for #JuliusMalema. ?? — Mthembu Mnisi (@tacha60m99) November 21, 2019

Its funny how #JuliusMalema 's fans r going on about how they wasted their votes on the EFF & they will never vote for him again????where have they been all along,Juju has never been anything but what he is,y'all probably wanted him to touch you on your studios to really see him?? pic.twitter.com/93k37mWqyz — ????|Ayanda?? (@Aya_Kolisi) November 21, 2019

- Compiled by Lauren Klaasen