 

Twitter reacts as Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen to 'shut up'

2018-05-08 21:15

Jan Bornman

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa's usual calm demeanour came undone on Tuesday when he answered questions in the National Assembly.

He uncharacteristically lashed out at DA MP and chief whip John Steenhuisen, who continuously heckled him during the session.

Ramaphosa was answering a question about developing economies when he said: "… you look at Brazil, you look at a number of countries in South East Asia, and shut up, you Steenhuisen, and listen."

Steenhuisen reportedly told Ramaphosa: "This isn't the NEC (national executive committee). This is Parliament."

Steenhuisen could be heard telling Ramaphosa, while the microphone was off, to toughen up.

Twitter had a field day after Ramaphosa lost his cool.

President Ramaphosa told @Our_DA MP to shut up and listen @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/HS5PEHstYr

Steenhuisen, however, tweeted after the incident, saying: "To tweeps celebrating that the president told me to 'shut up, laugh now but take note. It starts with the opposition being told to shut up, it will soon move to the media and pretty soon all will be 'shut up'. We must always speak up and speak out, it's how democracy is sustained (sic)."

DA MP Phumzile van Damme came out defending Steenhuisen, saying a "thick skin" was required in Parliament.

