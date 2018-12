Seasoned politician Patricia de Lille says her new political party is GOOD. But South Africans are still up in the air about the name choice.

She revealed the party's name on Sunday, which immediately had citizens rushing to their cellphones for some politically "punny" jokes.

Aunty Pat, as she is known, resigned as the mayor two months ago, following battles with the DA leadership.

In her Facebook status, De Lille said the movement’s name and identity is here for all of you to see.

"It is a simple and authentic name that says quite boldly what we stand for and that we are here to disrupt politics as usual. It is rallying call to GOOD South Africans to resuscitate the project of optimism and reconciliation.

"Good is a movement. Good upholds the constitution. Good builds the country. Good changes politics. Good fights corruption. Good stamps out racism. Good cares about people. Good nurtures the frail. Good educates the young. Good helps the suffering. Good shelters the needy. Good has empathy. Good gives hope. Good supports good," read the statement.

De Lille recently resigned from the Democratic Alliance, following 18 months of acrimony between her and that party.Initially she joined the DA when it merged with the Independent Democrats which she founded and led, in 2010. During apartheid, De Lille was a member of the Pan Africanist Congress.





KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter