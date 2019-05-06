Twitter reacts to Rasta’s painting of Julius Malema – it’s actually good

Infamous painter Rasta is known for his not so accurate paintings of local and international celebrities.



From HHP to Jay Z, Beyonce and even President Cyril Ramaphosa, Rasta has often trended on social media because his paintings rarely ever looked like the person he intended to draw. But this time the painter may have got it right.

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Twitter page recently posted a video of Rasta, painting the party leader Julius Malema – and it was near perfect.

Twitter users were – for once – impressed with the painter and sang his praises on their timelines.

