 

Twitter reacts to SABC anchor's slip of the tongue

2018-01-22 12:15

Cape Town – Twitter users were in stitches after SABC anchor Peter Ndoro mistakenly declared politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi as dead – moments before interviewing him.

Ndoro, whilst anchoring a report about the death of former Bantustan of Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Manyane Mangope, announced that IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died. The anchor then went on to ask an audibly confused Buthelezi for his reaction to the death. 

The clip quickly went viral, and Peter Ndoro issued an apology for the slip-up.

"It was my fault entirely. It happens sometimes you think about another person as you want to say someone else’s name. I only realised afterwards what I had done. I’m sure it has happened to us all. Being human is not an exact science. An honest slip of the mind. Sorry", he wrote on Twitter.

Twitter managed to see the light side of the situation and were mostly forgiving (and thoroughly entertained).  

See some of the reactions below:

Read more on:    sabc  |  mangosuthu buthelezi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rubber bullets fly at Kagiso protest

2018-01-22 11:44

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
Magashule: No secret my son works for Guptas
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 20 2018-01-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 