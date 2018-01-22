Twitter reacts to SABC anchor's slip of the tongue

Cape Town – Twitter users were in stitches after SABC anchor Peter Ndoro mistakenly declared politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi as dead – moments before interviewing him.
Ndoro, whilst anchoring a report about the death of former Bantustan of Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Manyane Mangope, announced that IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died. The anchor then went on to ask an audibly confused Buthelezi for his reaction to the death.
The clip quickly went viral, and Peter Ndoro issued an apology for the slip-up.
"It was my fault entirely. It happens sometimes you think about another person as you want to say someone else’s name. I only realised afterwards what I had done. I’m sure it has happened to us all. Being human is not an exact science. An honest slip of the mind. Sorry", he wrote on Twitter.
Twitter managed to see the light side of the situation and were mostly forgiving (and thoroughly entertained).
