Twitter reacts to SABC anchor's slip of the tongue

Cape Town – Twitter users were in stitches after SABC anchor Peter Ndoro mistakenly declared politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi as dead – moments before interviewing him.

Ndoro, whilst anchoring a report about the death of former Bantustan of Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Manyane Mangope, announced that IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died. The anchor then went on to ask an audibly confused Buthelezi for his reaction to the death.

The clip quickly went viral, and Peter Ndoro issued an apology for the slip-up.

"It was my fault entirely. It happens sometimes you think about another person as you want to say someone else’s name. I only realised afterwards what I had done. I’m sure it has happened to us all. Being human is not an exact science. An honest slip of the mind. Sorry", he wrote on Twitter.

It was my fault entirely. It happens sometimes you think about another person as you want to say someone else’s name. I only realised afterwards what I had done. I’m sure it has happened to us all. Being human is not an exact science. An honest slip of the mind . Sorry. ???? https://t.co/Z1X3Fl8La1 — Peter Ndoro (@peterndoro) January 21, 2018



Twitter managed to see the light side of the situation and were mostly forgiving (and thoroughly entertained).

See some of the reactions below:

@peterndoro oh boy this video got me laughing uncontrollably... And the "I beg your pardon" by Buthelezi just finished me ??????! Gave us a good laugh. But having said that, one knows that this is an honest mistake which could be made by anyone. It happens to the best of us https://t.co/ekJLm7YTpi — African Son ?? ???? (@thabang_one) January 22, 2018

I liked the voice and the tone of Prince Buthelezi, when he begged your pardon. That's when I actually laughed my lungs out. — Thando Wababa (@WababaThando) January 22, 2018

Yah no that last part just finished me ???????????? still rolling on the floor ??????. @peterndoro this happens to the best of us bro... Oh boy but this was hilarious! — African Son ?? ???? (@thabang_one) January 22, 2018

Why are some of you so deep about the Peter Ndoro video, it really is just a, funny, honest mistake. ?? — Given Baloyi (@Givenb_) January 22, 2018

???????? you asking the dead man about his reaction to his death you got plus size liver, you all been Shucked it’s Leon look at the cameras there and there behind you — Ronald Makhubela (@RonnieMakhubela) January 22, 2018

If you have ever been infront of a LIVE camera, you will know that this happens. With atleast 5 people speaking in Your ear while reading an intro & prepping for the interview in your mind, this can happen EASY! Big Up for the apology My Guy.. — Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) January 21, 2018