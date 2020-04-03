 

Two accused of posing as soldiers and raping KZN granny held in custody

2020-04-03 17:44

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Two men who allegedly posed as SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to rape and kill a KwaZulu-Natal granny have appeared in court and will remain in custody, police said on Friday.

Mfundo Cele, 27, and Kwanele Duncan Ndlela, 24, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Friday. They were remanded in custody until 14 May for their bail application.

"They are facing charges of murder, robbery and two counts of rape for the murder of a 74-year-old woman," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

