Two adults, one child killed in KZN accidents

A 6-year-old boy and a man in his 30s were killed after a bakkie rolled on the R617 in Boston, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said on Tuesday.

Paramedics arrived on the scene on Tuesday morning at 05:10, and found the bakkie upright on the side of the road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics found the bodies of the man and the boy lying near the bakkie. Meiring said eight other people had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The victims were treated on the scene and transported to nearby hospitals for further care, he said.

In a separate incident on Tuesday morning, a person was killed and 14 others injured when a taxi rear-ended a bus on the Harrismith Road in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 06:05 to find the taxi partially wedged beneath the rear of the bus, Meiring said.

"One person was found trapped inside the front of the taxi, while 14 others were found seated near the vehicle.

"Fire services had to use specialised rescue tools to free the patient from within the taxi. Once freed, medics found that the patient had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing more could be done and the patient was declared dead...."

The other victims sustained minor to serious injuries.