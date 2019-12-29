 

Two alleged drug dealers arrested in Gauteng

2019-12-29 16:08
Dagga. (File photo: Hawks)

Dagga. (File photo: Hawks)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two alleged drug dealers have been caught in possession of various drugs, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said on Sunday.

"A 26-year-old male suspect was cornered by patrolling EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit Members in Eden Park area on Suzuki street," said the EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng in a statement about the first incident which took place on Saturday.

READ | Cops make R1.1m tik drug bust at Century City apartment

The metro police conducted a body search.

"He was found with five ziplock bags of khat, three mandrax tablets, over 300 grams of dagga valued at R2 000 and R400 cash."

The man was taken to Eden Park police station.

Meanwhile in Alberton on Sunday, a man found "idling" on Parklands Avenue was searched by police.

He was found in possession of 70 ziplock bags containing over 240g of dagga, valued at R1 700. He also had R80 cash on him.

All the drugs and money were seized and the two men will appear in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court soon on cases of possession and possible dealing in illicit substances.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Herolds Bay tragedy: Scheepers says it was foul play - report

2019-12-29 14:39

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 09:46 AM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 09:45 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player scores R300 000! 2019-12-28 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 