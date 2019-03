Two alleged robbers were killed on Saturday morning after an off-duty policeman fired shots during a house robbery in Walmer, Eastern Cape police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement said about seven or eight suspects had entered the property in Rholihlahla Street at about 04:30.

“They split up and went to the flatlet at the back of the house. They forced entry into a room and the complainant (31) and his girlfriend were threatened by a group of three suspects armed with knives. The complainant was stabbed in the leg. The suspects took two cellphones and a TV,” she said.

“Meanwhile, the complainant’s brother - a police Sergeant (36) from Mount Road Cluster Operational Command Centre who was sleeping in another flatlet - heard the commotion and looked through the window when he saw the suspects. When the suspects saw him, they threw a brick at his window.

“Shots were fired by the police official and the suspects were seen running away. The TV set and a cellphone was left behind.”

Naidu said one suspect collapsed at the gate and died.

“The remote control of the TV was found next to him. He sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body,” she confirmed.

Another body was found at about 08:00 approximately 200m down the road.

“The suspect also sustained a bullet wound in the upper body. A cell phone was found near him.”

Detectives are searching for the remaining suspects, Naidu said.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating two cases of murder while the Mount Road Cluster Trio Task Team is investigating a case of house robbery and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.”