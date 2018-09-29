 

Two arrested during Westbury protest released

2018-09-29 11:41

Sesona Ngqakamba

Residents of Westbury have expressed anger at the killing of a woman. (Iavan Pijoos, News24 via Twitter)

Residents of Westbury have expressed anger at the killing of a woman. (Iavan Pijoos, News24 via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Hail of bullets rains down on Durban's Sydenham Heights

2018-09-28 15:06

A series of shootouts in and around Sydenham Heights have thrust this Durban community into the spotlight. Video footage of two shootings has emerged on social media. WATCH

Two people arrested during protest action in Westbury, Johannesburg on Friday have been released.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said one of them is out on R500 bail while the other was released to the care of their guardian, as he is a minor. 

Dlamini said the two would appear in court on Monday on charges of public violence. 

He added that the area was now quiet with authorities continuing to monitor the situation. 

Dlamini said the police were, however, still searching for the man who fired a live ammunition from his car and later fled the scene during the protest. 

"The man who fired live ammunition is still not found, but we have got details and [we are] still following up," he said.

One woman was shot, allegedly by police, as Westbury erupted on Friday. 

Read: 'She was a mother, aunt, grandmother and friend' - Westbury residents remember slain woman

Dlamini could not confirm whether the woman had opened a case. 

Residents blocked roads around the suburb with rocks and burning tyres after a woman was shot dead on Thursday. She was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between three people.

Also read: Westbury erupts after 2 arrested for woman's murder

A 10-year-old girl was also wounded in the incident. 

According to residents, the woman was hit by stray bullets. 

"Nine bullets in a woman? We've had enough, it's not right," resident La-Rochelle Williams told News24 on Friday.

Another resident, Evelyn Kers, said the police needed to act urgently.

"If they are not going to do anything, we will march to Parliament. They need to bring in the army so that we can feel safe," Kers said.

One man was arrested on Thursday after the incident, while the other was placed under police guard while undergoing treatment at hospital, after witnesses placed him at the scene. 


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  protest

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC website remains down amid allegations of R32m outstanding bill

2018-09-29 11:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Armed 'Rolex Gang' robs motorist in less than 30 seconds
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 28 2018-09-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 