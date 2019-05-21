 

Two arrested for Laudium cash-in-transit heist

Canny Maphanga

Police have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the recent SBV cash-in-transit heist at a Standard Bank branch in Laudium, security company SBV Services confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

"SBV Services can confirm that following the cash-in-transit heist that took place in Laudium, Pretoria, on 14 May 2019, two suspects have been arrested by the SAPS and are currently in custody.

"The video of the heist gained traction on social and mainstream media was instrumental in providing evidence that led to the arrest of the suspects," the company said.

A video posted by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on social media showed a gang of robbers making off with an undisclosed amount. Two security officers sustained minor injuries during the attack.

SBV Services lauded police, as well as members of the SBV CIT task team, for their commitment to solving cash-in-transit crimes.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, SBV thoroughly investigates all incidents. SBV does not tolerate any violence, crime and threats to our human lives.

ALSO READ:  Cash heist: Up to R1m reward offered after Pretoria robbery

"We will tirelessly persist in our efforts to mitigate CIT crime and together with the authorities and the CIT industry, we will ensure that the perpetrators involved in CIT attacks are brought to justice," SBV CEO Mark Barret said.

SBV said it was cooperating with authorities to investigate the attack.

"Once the details are known and confirmed, action will be taken where required," the statement further read.

Police were not immediately available for comment.
