Two arrested for murder of DA councillor, husband

Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of a DA councillor and her husband found beaten to death at their home in Dealesville, the Hawks confirmed on Saturday.

The bloodied bodies of Monica and Basil Deniacos were found by their helper at 07:30 on Friday.

Monica, 68, was found lying in the passage and Basil, 74, was found between the bed and wall.

A blunt object had been used to murder the couple, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

The attack is suspected to have taken place on Thursday night.

A gun and a Toyota bakkie were missing from their home. By Saturday morning, this had not yet been recovered.

In addition to being a DA councilor, Monica was also a respected business woman in Dealesville.

The two suspects, aged 25 and 29, are expected in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.