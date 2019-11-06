 

Two arrested for theft at OR Tambo during Springbok celebrations

2019-11-06 18:17

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Christopher Moagi, Daily Sun)

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects for theft at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday. 

This is after several Springbok supporters, who were at the airport to welcome the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions, were robbed of their cellphones, bags and other belongings.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said it was unfortunate the suspects had exploited the historic event for personal gain.

She added the police would ensure that all those who were involved in criminal activity would be  brought to book. 

"A number of cases were reported relating to theft. We are working alongside airport security to follow up on leads to effect more arrests," Mathe said.

Among the victims was eNCA journalist Khayelihle Khumalo who told News24 he had left his backpack with a colleague and was crossing live to the channel, giving updates on the scenes at the airport.

He said when he had finished, his bag was gone. 

Khumalo added his passport, car keys, ID and other valuables were in it.

"I was devastated and really astounded because it was a euphoric environment I didn't expect stuff to be stolen, it's a tragedy," he said. 

Mathe said 14 cases were reported to the police at the airport and not 40, as some reports suggested.

The police have encouraged other victims who fell prey to the criminals to report it as soon as possible.

Read more on:    or tambo international  |  rugby world cup  |  crime
