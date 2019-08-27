 

Two arrested for vigilante murder in Durban

2019-08-27 11:33

Kaveel Singh

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two people have been arrested for murder after allegedly killing a man accused of being involved in criminal activities in Inanda, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old victim was attacked by a group of people in Bhambhayi at around 15:00, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

"He was accused of being involved in criminal activities in the area. He was brutally assaulted and sustained severe injuries. The victim was taken to a local clinic, where he died as a result of his injuries. A case of murder was opened at the Inanda police station for investigation," he said.

Naicker said that a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old had been arrested on charges of murder.

"The two are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court [on Wednesday]. More arrests are expected in this case as the investigation progresses."

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula strongly condemned vigilante action.

"We can never accept communities resorting to criminal behaviour and justifying their actions by claiming that they fight crime. Those who are involved in such lawless acts will face the full might of the law," he said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  mob violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mastermind behind robbery, hacking of elderly couple handed two life sentences

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No winners in Monday's draw 2019-08-26 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 