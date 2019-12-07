 

Two arrested in Home Affairs fraud bust

2019-12-07 19:05

Nicole McCain

Two people have been arrested for fraud and possession of suspected stolen property after an operation at the offices of the Department of Home Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at Home Affairs after she attempted to apply for two birth certificates with fraudulent proof of birth cards from a hospital. She has been detained at the Umlazi police station.

Following further investigation, police arrested the 53-year-old suspect in Folweni and seized 39 birth certificates, 37 identity document copies, a hospital stamp, two school stamps, an education department circuit stamp, two identity documents and proof of birth cards during the operation.

Both suspects will appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the police officers for their swift action and government officials for the alertness that led police on the trail of the fraudsters.

"These fraudulent activities are robbing government of a lot of money and depriving underprivileged community members of their social grants," he said.

Read more on:    home affairs  |  umlazi  |  fraud  |  crime
