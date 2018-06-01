 

Two attempted hijacking suspects, sought for death of Durban dad, killed in police shootout

2018-06-01 08:32

Tammy Petersen

The scene of the hijack (Supplied by Kyle van Reenen)

The scene of the hijack (Supplied by Kyle van Reenen)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two suspects wanted for a botched Durban hijacking on Thursday, in which a father was shot dead in front of his children, have been killed in a shootout, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects were traced to a hostel in KwaMashu at about 06:30 on Friday, where they were spotted driving a vehicle they had apparently stolen after the hijacking that afternoon.

READ: KZN father killed in front of his kids during botched hijacking

"They tried to flee but lost control of the vehicle. There was a shootout and two suspects were fatally wounded," Naicker said.

A third escaped on foot and a manhunt was under way.

Crisis Medical paramedics said on Thursday afternoon reports indicated that the 40-year-old father had been travelling with his daughter and son in the family vehicle when suspects attempted to hijack another motorist before setting their sights on his Volkswagen.

A shot was reportedly fired from the front passenger side and hit the man.

The children were not injured.

Paramedics and a private security company found the man in his car. He had gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest, Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said at the time.

After trying to save him for more than 45 minutes, the motorist was declared dead at the scene.

Read more on:    durban  |  hijackings  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We are not animals, we want to be treated with dignity' – farmworkers protest over wages, evictions

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses Muslim 'alienation' in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 