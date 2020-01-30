Two Barberton sisters allegedly kill their own mother for R80K life insurance payout

Mpumalanga police are investigating a murder case in which it is alleged that the daughters of a 62-year-old woman killed her to cash in on her life insurance. Two male accomplices also allegedly gang-raped the woman.

The daughters, aged 30 and 39, have been arrested, according to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

However, they cannot be identified because the older one hasn't appeared in court yet.

The younger sister appeared in the Barberton Magistrate's Court on a murder charge on Wednesday and the case was postponed to February 5.

According to Hlathi, the younger sister invited her mother for a visit on January 6.

"Information indicates that [she] organised her 41-year-old boyfriend as well as two other male friends and then waited for her mother to arrive. When [the mother] eventually arrived...she was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, senselessly gang-raped by the two male friends while [the younger sister] and her friend were holding her."

Hlathi said the 62-year-old woman was then allegedly strangled to death and her body was wrapped in a blanket and hidden in an outside toilet.

Made to look like an accident

Later that day, the older sister "was restless" and allegedly organised to have the body removed and dumped on the side of a road in Barberton, apparently to make her death look like an accident.

After the body was discovered, a case was opened and an investigation ensued.

"The police investigation revealed that [the] death was well planned," Hlathi said.

It later surfaced that in November 2019, a life insurance policy in the mother's name was allegedly taken out by the friend of one of the siblings to the tune of R40 000. In the case of an unnatural death, such as an accident, the policy will pay out double.

Sowetan reported that the friend allegedly obtained the 62-year-old woman's documents from the two sisters and took out the policy.



"It transpired that a lady came to claim her life insurance," Hlathi told Sowetan. "Obviously, she needed police information to give the insurer."

The police then reportedly instructed the insurance company to stop the payment. One of the daughters reportedly confessed to the murder on Tuesday and was arrested.

Police suspect that the two sisters conspired to have their mother murdered for the insurance money and have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects, according to Hlathi.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned the murder and welcomed the arrests.

"It is very shameful to witness the murders of people who are allegedly killed or kidnapped by their own family members that are driven by greed and the love of money," Zuma said.