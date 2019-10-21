 

Two bodies burned beyond recognition in Cape Town blaze

2019-10-21 21:49

Ntwagaae Seleka

Shacks on fire at Vygieskraal informal settlement, in Johnson Road, Belgravia, in Cape Town.

Shacks on fire at Vygieskraal informal settlement, in Johnson Road, Belgravia, in Cape Town. (Supplied/ City of Cape Town EMS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A fire at an informal settlement in Belgravia, Cape Town, claimed two lives on Monday.

The two badly burned bodies were recovered after structures caught alight in Vygieskraal in Johnson Road, said City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

He added firefighters had jumped into action at about 15:15.

A strong south-westerly wind had fanned the flames and additional resources were deployed to the scene. 

Carelse said firefighters battled the blaze using 12 firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, specialised vehicle, adding 48 staff members were also dispatched to the scene.

"The fire was contained at 19:30, and firefighting operations will still continue for a considerable time. While clearing the debris, two bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service," he said.

Read more on:    cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baby powder in SA is not affected by a US recall, Johnson & Johnson says

2019-10-21 21:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Python that survived stabbing and stoning set free
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 09:40 AM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

Cape Town 07:18 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One jackpot winner 2019-10-21 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 