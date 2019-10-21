Two bodies burned beyond recognition in Cape Town blaze

Shacks on fire at Vygieskraal informal settlement, in Johnson Road, Belgravia, in Cape Town. (Supplied/ City of Cape Town EMS)

A fire at an informal settlement in Belgravia, Cape Town, claimed two lives on Monday.

The two badly burned bodies were recovered after structures caught alight in Vygieskraal in Johnson Road, said City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

He added firefighters had jumped into action at about 15:15.

A strong south-westerly wind had fanned the flames and additional resources were deployed to the scene.

Carelse said firefighters battled the blaze using 12 firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, specialised vehicle, adding 48 staff members were also dispatched to the scene.

"The fire was contained at 19:30, and firefighting operations will still continue for a considerable time. While clearing the debris, two bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service," he said.