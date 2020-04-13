 

Two Brits arrested in KZN for allegedly entering SA illegally

Riaan Grobler

Golela border post, Swaziland. (Pim GMX, Flickr)

Two British citizens have been arrested after they allegedly ignored border officials and sped off into South Africa from Swaziland on Saturday. 

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, members from the South African Police Service's Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) and members from Tracker Connect arrested the tourists at a guest house in Glenmore, Durban, after receiving information of British nationals who had arrived in South Africa in a vehicle they had allegedly hired illegally. 

"The VCIU members together with our Diplomatic Policing Unit proceeded to the guest house where they arrested the two British citizens, aged 24 and 33," Naidoo said.

The 42-year-old manager of the guest house was also arrested for violation of Covid-19 regulations and detained at a local police station. The rental vehicle was impounded.

Naidoo said it was alleged that the two suspects had driven through from Swaziland and, when they arrived at the Golela border post on Saturday, they were denied entry into South Africa and were informed to return to Swaziland.

"The suspects instead disregarded the order and drove off at high speed into South Africa and evaded the police who had given chase."

The Department of Health has been summoned to examine the suspects for possible infection of Covid-19.

"Investigations are being continued for possible further charges against the two suspects as they have not paid the rental company for continued use of the vehicle, and also possible violation of the Immigration Act," Naidoo said. 

Read more on:    saps  |  swaziland  |  durban  |  kwazulu-natal  |  coronavirus  |  tourists  |  lockdown
