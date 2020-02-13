 

Two brothers in court for allegedly killing their cop father

2020-02-13 18:51

Ntwaagae Seleka

Two Free State brothers are in police custody in connection with the murder of their father, a police officer.

Matetela Fani Monareng, 24, and his younger brother Mohau Ben Monareng, 21, appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

Their case was postponed until February, 26 for a formal bail application.

"It is alleged that on February, 10 at 23:07 a complainant came to the police station to report a domestic violence related incident at his home.

"Police went with the complainant to his residence and on arrival they found the body of a man lying on the ground with his throat slit and with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. The deceased Nono Paulsi Monareng, 49, was declared dead at the scene," police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

The deceased was employed as a general worker at the Phuthaditjhaba Mounted Unit, police officials who conduct visible policing on horseback.

Makhele said preliminary investigations revealed that Mohau fought with his father which allegedly led to the stabbing.

"Both brothers were arrested, detained and charged with murder. The motive behind the alleged murder of their father is unknown at this stage," Makhele said.

