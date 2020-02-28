 

Two buffaloes roaming streets of Mahikeng shot dead

2020-02-28 14:28
Buffalo.

Buffalo. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two buffaloes which were seen roaming the streets of Mahikeng in North West were shot dead on Wednesday. 

According to SABC News, the buffaloes - a male and female - were spotted near the North West University campus. 

In video footage of the incident, a large crowd can be seen gathering as professional hunters brought in by the provincial Department of Economic Development, Environment and Conservation prepare to shoot the buffaloes. Gunshots are then heard, followed by footage of the buffaloes' carcasses.

According to Daily Sun, officials killed the animals, "as they posed danger to members of the community".

Dr Langa Madyibi, director of North West Veterinary Services, told SABC News that live ammunition was used because the animals were "excitable" and posed a danger to humans. He said animals that are excitable are not easily sedated.

Jonathan Denga, director of biodiversity management at the department, told TimesLive the decision had to be made immediately to protect humans.

"We were forced to act with speed, given the situation at hand, the aggressiveness of the animals and the veterinary precautions... the decision was taken to put the two buffalo down," Denga reportedly said.

Spokesperson for the Agriculture and Rural Development Department, Dumisa Seshabela, told the Sowetan that they immediately had dispatched problem animal control specialists and biodiversity conservation officers to the scene to deal with the situation.

"The department notes that this was not the ideal outcome, although given the condition of the animals and the situation at hand where human lives were potentially at risk, the duty to put them down was discharged swiftly," said Seshabela.

It remains unclear where the buffaloes came from, but the department reportedly said it would conduct an extensive investigation into that, and how they had managed to be within a central area of town.

Denga told SABC News he suspected the animals were simply dropped off in the area and that it was unlikely that they had escaped from a nearby game farm. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

NEXT ON NEWS24X

'You must move!' - Three bus drivers injured as Cape transport crisis shifts to Nyanga

2020-02-28 14:24

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa Jr, Bosasa and the missing million
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Morningstar 15:32 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Paarl 15:31 PM
Road name: R101 Du Toitkloof Pass

More traffic reports
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-02-27 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 