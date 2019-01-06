 

Two business people found burnt to death in house in Limpopo

2019-01-06 14:44

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Two business people were burnt to death in a house and their belongings stolen in Northam, Limpopo, on Friday, police have said.

A 24-year old man was arrested in Rustenburg in the North West province for the murder of the two deceased, aged 30 and 33, following a swift response by the police.

All are Ugandan nationals.

Speaking to News24, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that both the deceased and the arrested suspect were all business people: "However, we are still investigating the motive. We have found that petrol [was] used in arson."

Ngoepe could not immediately explain the nature of the business in which the deceased and the arrested suspect were involved.

He said that on Friday, January 4 2018, police were called to Wildebeeste Laagte Farm outside Northam where they found a house engulfed in flames.

"The police in conjunction with other role players tried to extinguish the blaze but with no success. Further attempts were made to rescue the people inside until they managed to gain entry by breaking the windows as all the doors were locked.

"Subsequently, two people were found lying dead on the floor with serious burn wounds on their bodies," Ngoepe said.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the identity of the suspect and a manhunt was launched. The trail led the police to Rustenburg where the suspect was arrested.

"During the arrest, the deceased's motor vehicle was recovered at a chop-shop in Rustenburg and other items which include cellphone, watch and house keys.

"The process of identifying the deceased is under way but they were confirmed to be Ugandan nationals," Ngoepe said.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Northam Magistrate's court on Monday, January 7, 2018.

polokwane  |  crime
