 

Lockdown: Two Cape Town cops busted for buying booze worth R4 000

2020-04-11 19:18

Nicole McCain

Two Cape Town police officers have been arrested for allegedly buying alcohol during the national lockdown. A supermarket manager and cashier were also arrested.

The incident took place in Delft on Thursday at around 11:00 when the two officers allegedly attempted to buy liquor to the value of R4 000.  

"Two police officers, a supermarket manager and a cashier were arrested following the purchase and sale of alcohol in Delft," said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

The two officers are stationed at Strand police station and have been charged under the Disaster Management Act.

They appeared in court on Thursday and were released on bail of R1 000 each, added Naidoo.

The supermarket manager and cashier were released on a warning, he said.

