 

Two Cape Town teens arrested in connection with hijacking of e-hailing car

2020-02-04 16:45

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

Two teenagers were arrested in Cape Town on Monday night in connection with an alleged hijacking of an e-hailing vehicle. 

According to police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela, the suspects, both aged 17, were found in possession of the hijacked vehicle. 

The car was reportedly robbed after a client requested an e-hailing services from Claremont to Emazotsheni Street in Nyanga. The driver arrived in a Ford Figo and, while he was speaking with the client, the two teens allegedly jumped into the car, choked the driver and took his keys. 

A cellphone, watch, wallet and an undisclosed amount of money was also stolen from the driver.   

"The driver was pushed out of the vehicle and the suspects drove away with the car," Majikela said 

He added that the arrest occurred after officers spotted the Ford Figo with four occupants in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement. The two teens were arrested, while other two occupants fled and were still being sought.

Majikela said further investigations were underway to determine if the teens were not linked to other cases in the area.

They are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's’ Court on Wednesday facing charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle.

