Two children die in Limpopo school hostel fire

Police are investigating the death of two pupils after their school hostel caught fire in Motetema outside Groblersdal, Limpopo on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatse Ngoepe said community members alerted police to the fire on the roof of the hostel of Makaepea Primary School.

Police responded immediately.

Ngoepe said two children, aged six and 15, burnt to death.

It is unclear why they were staying at the hostel during school holidays.

"I can't confirm where the other children were because the schools are closed. Our investigations will reveal the other details. We only found the bodies of the two children at the hostel."

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Ngoepe could also not immediately comment on the state of the building.

Inquest dockets have been opened.

