Two construction workers were killed when a truck crashed into a construction vehicle during roadworks in the Western Cape on Wednesday night, the province's traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

"Late last night just before 12 o'clock between Ashton and Robertson, a truck plunged into a construction vehicle and also killed two road workers," Africa said on Thursday.

They were apparently hit by the truck while setting out signs.

The devastation at the scene on the R60 showed a truck upside down, and another on top of some of the equipment used for the road works.

The road was closed for a long period to enable emergency workers to attend to the tragedy, and for other services to clear the road.

It was reopened again on Thursday morning.

Further information on the construction workers was not immediately available.

A long-term programme of road upgrades has been underway on routes in the region.

