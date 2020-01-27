Two convicted criminals nabbed within days of daring prison break

Two convicted criminals - one with an incomplete murder charge and another who had been on the run before - have been rearrested after they escaped from the Kuruman Correctional Facility in the Northern Cape last week.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Tlotlo Timothy Ntwagae and Nico Shalton de Koker escaped on Friday when they allegedly "climbed over the roof of a unit while food was being served".

The two then entered the transport yard, climbed over the wall and fled through the fence.

Ntwagae, already serving a six-month sentence for a prior escape and 220 days for breaking his parole conditions, has a pending robbery charge.

De Koker is facing a murder charge and is serving a one-year sentencing for theft and 762 days for breaking his parole conditions.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said officers from the Kimberley public order police, flying squad, detective and K9 units together with the Kuruman Neighbourhood Watch and local correctional services personnel rearrested De Koker on Saturday at 18:45 at a hiking spot close to the correctional facility.

Ntwagae was apprehended on Sunday at his girlfriend's house, where he was hiding under the bed.

Both have been charged with escaping from lawful custody.