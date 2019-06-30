 

Two cops bust using police vehicles in suspected house robbery attempt

2019-06-30 20:39

Sesona Ngqakamba

Two Western Cape police officers have been arrested for allegedly stealing a state vehicle and cloning number plates.

According to Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Andrè Traut, at around 22:30 on Thursday, officers from the Bellville police noticed two vehicles, a VW Caddy and a police Opel Corsa, that appeared "suspicious" to them.

The officers followed the two vehicles until they stopped at a house on De Grendel Avenue in Parow North.

When the occupants of the two vehicles realised the police were following them, they fled the area and were pursued until they were eventually caught.

"The VW Caddy, an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a police constable and he had two civilian passengers. The Opel Corsa, also an official SAPS vehicle, was driven by a civilian, and his passenger was a police constable," Traut said.

He added that the vehicles were fitted with cloned registration plates and it was also discovered that they were taken from the police station without authorisation.

In all, police arrested five suspects aged between 30 and 35. Housebreaking equipment - compromising a crowbar, cable ties and gloves - was also found in their possession, said Traut.

According to Netwerk24, one of officers was stationed at the Harare police station in Khayelitsha, and another was an officer at the metro offices in Athlone. The other two suspects are twins.

One of them is also attached to the major offences reaction team (MORT). The vehicles in question both belong to the MORT.

It is alleged the five suspects were on their way to rob a businessman at his home in Parow North.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of housebreaking equipment and cloned number plates.

Traut said the suspects' involvement in other house robbery cases was also being investigated as one of the vehicles was seen fleeing a house robbery in Durbanville earlier in June.

"The Western Cape police will not allow corrupt members to tarnish our reputation and undo the good work done by thousands of dedicated and loyal police officers in the province," he added.

