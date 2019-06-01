 

Two customers shot dead in Germiston store robbery

2019-06-01 22:26

Poloko Tau

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two customers were shot dead during a business robbery at a Spar supermarket in Germiston on Saturday.

Police said 11 armed robbers entered the store in Van Dyk road at about 16.00.

"The suspects instructed everyone inside the store to lie down and while at it spotted a customer who had a firearm on him. They shot at him as well as a female customer and the two were declared dead on the scene," said Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain  Kay Makhubela.

Netcare911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said paramedics who responded to the scene had on assessment found "that an adult male, (who is an) off duty security guard and an adult female member of the public sustained fatal gunshot wounds" adding that "both patients were tragically declared deceased on the scene".

"The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. They hijacked two vehicles as they left the store."

Makhubela said one of the hijacked vehicles was later recovered at Vosloorus. He said the suspects were still at large early on Saturday evening.

"A manhunt for the suspects has been launched. Two cases of murder, business robbery and hijacking of motor vehicles were opened," he said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS: Newly launched train in collision in Mamelodi, 50 injured

2019-06-01 21:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto players just got R250 000 richer! 2019-06-01 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 