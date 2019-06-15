Two dead, 81 injured in Limpopo crash involving bus, bakkie and SUV

Over 80 people were injured in the crash. (Supplied, ER24)

Two people died in a crash involving an articulated bus, bakkie and SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte in Limpopo on Saturday morning, paramedics have confirmed.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak in a statement said 83 people were involved in the collision which occurred in the early hours.

“Shortly after 05:30, paramedics from ER24 and various rescue services, including disaster management, arrived on the scene. Multiple patients were found sitting and lying near the bus,” Vermaak said.

“A bakkie was found wedged completely under the front of the bus and a third vehicle was found a few meters away. Paramedics established an incident command system and triaged the various patients on scene.”



Two people died in a crash involving an articulated bus, bakkie and SUV. (Supplied, ER24)

Eighty people sustained minor injuries, while one suffered a severe injury to his hand.

The injured were taken to Maphutha L. Malatji and Letaba hospitals for treatment.

Initially unable to gain access to the occupants of the bakkie, paramedics later confirmed that the two men were dead.

“It is believed that the bus was on its way from Ellisras to Phalaborwa when the collision occurred. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision is not yet known. Various local authorities are on the scene,” Vermaak said.

