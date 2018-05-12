 

Two dead after crashing into concrete barrier in Maraisburg

2018-05-12 17:24

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Vehicle accident that claimed two lives in Maraisburg. (Supplied, ER24)

Two men were killed and another man sustained moderate injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a concrete barrier on Commando road in Maraisburg on Friday.

ER24 Spokesperson Annine Siddall, said the accident had occurred at around 22:00 and that three men, all believed to be in their 20s, had been in the vehicle at the time.

Siddall said when paramedics arrived, there was nothing that could be done for two of the men, and they were declared dead at the scene.

A man who sustained moderate injuries was transported to a nearby hospital by the other service on scene. "The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for investigations," Siddall said.

